Juvenile suspect hospitalized in officer-involved shooting in La Habra

A juvenile suspect was shot by police in La Habra in an officer-involved shooting Monday, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 9:30 a.m. at Guadalupe Park in the 300 block of S. Walnut Street, La Habra police said.

Police said the suspect's mother dialed 911 and told officers her son armed himself with a gun.
The boy was struck in an officer-involved shooting and was transported to UCI Medical Center in unknown condition. No officers were injured.

Details into what led to the shooting were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details this report as they become available.
