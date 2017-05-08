NEWS

Killer whales ambushing gray whales off California coast

Wildlife biologist Bernardo Alps explains why killer whales were attacking gray whales off the coast of California.

Killer Whales have been on a killing spree off the California coast as dozens of orcas have been spotted targeting gray whale calves.

The gray whales have been migrating from Mexico to Alaska. The area near Monterey Bay in Northern California is ideal for a killer whale ambush, according to wildlife biologist Bernardo Alps.

"There's a very deep canyon that crosses the bay and comes really close to shore so the migrating gray whales have to cross deep water, which killer whales prefer for an attack," Alps explained.

In the video player above, Alps details how the gray whales attempt to protect their calves from the killer whales.
