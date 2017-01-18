NEWS

LA 2024 releases renderings for 3 new Olympic venues
The Los Angeles City Council approved an agreement Wednesday with the L.A. 2024 Committee soon after releasing renderings of three venues for the Summer Olympic Games. (KABC)

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles City Council approved an agreement Wednesday with the L.A. 2024 Committee soon after releasing renderings of three venues for the Summer Olympic Games.

The vote brings the dream of hosting the Olympics closer to reality. The renderings show plans for the archery, pentathlon and mountain biking venues. L.A. 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman said it completes their full list of venues.

"The certainty around our budget, the certainty around our deliverable is based on the fact that we don't have to build new venues," he said.

In addition to the renderings is an interactive map that shows how the Olympics would work in the city.

This comes just three days before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Eyewitness News spoke with USA Today sports columnist Christine Brennan, who wrote about the impact a Trump administration could have on Los Angeles winning the bid depending on who is voting.

"It's that political. It's that nasty. It's that cutthroat. That's what this is all about, and that's what L.A. needs to be aware of and they are," she said.

Wasserman said he's not overly concerned and said Trump has been a supporter of the games coming to L.A. He said he is positive that the leadership team and political support the group has will lead to a winning bid.
