La Canada Flintridge neighborhood on edge after 2 armed robberies

A neighborhood in La Canada Flintridge was on edge after two brazen armed robberies.Authorities said the first robbery happened Tuesday afternoon when a homeowner was held up at gunpoint at his front door. The armed suspect demanded money before fleeing the scene, according to investigators."Definitely concerned," neighbor Adam Alnasser said. "I wasn't nervous until I found out the guy actually had a gun and knocked on door as if he was a UPS driver."Detectives said another robbery victim was targeted the same afternoon at nearby Glenhaven Park.Neighbors said they were putting up outdoor lights and security cameras as precautions. Some residents in the quite neighborhood said they had armed themselves due to the sudden crimes."I have two loaded 9 millimeters in there so if I don't know them I'll just click and they'll probably leave," neighbor Herb Marshall said.Detectives warned residents to be alert and cautious when it comes to opening their door to strangers.Officials said neither victim was injured during the incidents. Detectives said their investigation was ongoing.