LA concert security heightened after Manchester terror attack

Concert venues in Los Angeles are on high alert Tuesday after a deadly terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in the U.K.While there are no specific or credible threats against any venue in the L.A. area, officials are increasing security out of abundance of caution.A Chris Brown concert is scheduled for the night at The Forum in Inglewood, and authorities say they did a bomb sweep of the venue, which is standard procedure. Another sweep is expected right before the show.Counter-terrorism expert Steve Gomez said when people leave at the end of a concert, it can be a very dangerous time."Most of the security is probably getting ready for people to leave. People are tired, they're getting ready to go home. Nobody is looking for such an attack like this," he said.The Forum issued a statement saying there will be greater police presence at the venue Tuesday night.