PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --The quick thinking of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies saved a teenager who was about to jump off a railroad bridge in Pico Rivera, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on video.
Tuesday morning, deputies from the Pico Rivera station responded to the railroad bridge at Rivera Road and Passons Boulevard regarding a call about a young woman on the bridge possibly trying to commit suicide.
Deputies and fire department personnel arrived on scene and saw the young woman, described by sheriff's officials as a teenager, holding onto the railway with her hands, her back facing the tracks and her arms extended behind her.
Deputies Michael Stocz and Brandon Longoria made their way onto the railroad crossing and approached the teen, who was leaning over a 25-foot drop to the street below.
The deputies were able to develop a rapport with the teen, who told them she wanted to end her life because of the recent passing of a close friend. She then threw a piece of folded paper from her pocket onto the railroad tracks. The note was later determined to be a suicide note.
At one point, the teen closed her eyes and tilted her head upward. That's when Stocz jumped into action and grabbed the teen's arms. Longoria moved in quickly and helped Stocz pull the teen over the railing and onto the ground.
The teen was taken to the hospital for evaluation and professional care, officials said.
The dramatic rescue was captured on video and posted to Facebook by the sheriff's department.
"Every day, our deputies perform acts of quiet courage and compassion that are rarely seen and almost never captured on video. This is a positive reminder of the commitment that law enforcement makes every day to save the lives of others," Sheriff Jim McDonnell said in the caption of the Facebook post.