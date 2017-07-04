NEWS

LA Freedom Sculpture to be unveiled at Fourth of July party

The $2.2 million sculpture, a large golden-colored cylinder within a larger silver cylinder, is being unveiled Tuesday at a Fourth of July block party on Century City's Santa Monic (The Farhang Foundation)

LOS ANGELES --
New York has the Statue of Liberty. The Iranian-American Farhang Foundation is hoping its Freedom Sculpture will become a worthy West Coast cousin.

The $2.2 million sculpture, a large golden-colored cylinder within a larger silver cylinder, is being unveiled Tuesday at a Fourth of July block party on Century City's Santa Monica Boulevard.

Farhad Mohit of Farhang Foundation says that soon after the organization was created in 2008 to promote Iranian art and culture its members decided they wanted to give something back to their adopted homeland.

They commissioned Freedom Sculpture by prominent British artist Cecil Balmond, who designed London's towering ArcelorMittal Orbit for the 2012 Olympics.

Passers-by will see sunlight reflecting off the permanent installation's silver-colored cylinder during the day. Its gold-colored cylinder will be illuminated at night.
