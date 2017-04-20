NEWS

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to deliver State of the City address

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to deliver his State of the City address at City Hall on Thursday.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The mayor's office has not detailed what he will discuss, but one issue that may come up is the city's ongoing relationship with the Trump administration, and the possibility of losing federal funding because of the city's policies when it comes to illegal immigration.

L.A.'s crime rate, which continues to go up, is another topic the mayor may address, as well as possible solutions.

MORE: LA's Skid Row at epicenter of homeless housing crisis

The mayor may also address the city's homeless crisis as well as a recently passed measure that is expected to provide more funding for homeless housing.

Garcetti is also expected to release his 2017-2018 budget later in the day.
