NEWS

LA sheriff's deputy pleads no contest to killing Sylmar man in 2012

Former Los Angeles sheriff's deputy Francisco Gamez (right), pictured in court in 2012, pleaded no contest to killing Armando Casillas (left).

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A former Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy has pleaded no contest to killing a man in Sylmar who had been involved in a fight with the deputy's son in 2012, officials said.

Francisco Gamez II, 45, entered a plea to one count of second-degree murder as well as one count of attempted murder for also shooting at a neighbor during the incident.

He was immediately sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened on Father's Day, June 17, 2012.

Officials at the time said Gamez was off-duty when he had gotten a phone call from his then-20-year-old son about a confrontation with neighbors.

Gamez responded and then at some point shot and killed Armando Casillas, 38, just steps from the home of the victim's parents.

He also shot at a neighbor, who was able to escape uninjured, officials said.

After an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Gamez was arrested about five months after the shooting.

At the time he was initially charged, officials said he could have faced 75 years to life in state prison.

Gamez was a 17-year veteran of the LASD and had worked most recently as a detective in West Hollywood before he was taken off duty when the investigation began.
Related Topics:
newsdeputy-involved shootinghomicidegun violencetrialcourt caseSylmarSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Body found amid search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Riverside
8-year-old boy shot to death in Pomona was adopted 3 years ago
Trump denounces anti-Semitic threats as 'horrible' after facing criticism
Almost 2,000 opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts show fentanyl dangers rising
More News
Top Stories
Whittier police officer's suspected killer identified
Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules
8-year-old boy shot to death in Pomona was adopted 3 years ago
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Family of missing San Fernando boy, 14, pleads for public's help
Body found amid search for suspect in officer-involved shooting in Riverside
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
Show More
Bracelet and app may help reduce effects of stress
Lakers name Magic Johnson president of basketball operations
Bull dies after briefly breaking free from NY slaughterhouse
Woman arrested for setting series of fires in Fullerton
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos