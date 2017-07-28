NEWS

Hollywood street vendor who had cart overturned given $1K at rally

An act of kindness overturned an act of vandalism against a Los Angeles street vendor. It also spurred a rally and a march to legalize a way of doing business on the street. (KABC)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An act of kindness overturned an act of vandalism against a Los Angeles street vendor. It also spurred a rally and a march to legalize a way of doing business on the street.

"It's a career for them, for most people, and for people to be so negative to them it's so disrespectful. I mean, like, come on," said vendor supporter Justin Moreno.

Moreno summed up why so many people rallied on the corner of romaine and vine in Hollywood to legalize street vending.

Benjamin Ramirez, a street vendor who sells elote, a popular Mexican street food, had his cart overturned by a man who wanted Ramirez to leave the neighborhood.

The harassing had gone on for weeks.

Thursday, a company intent on celebrating their 60 years in business by spreading 60 acts of kindness offered up a $1,000 check to Ramirez.

Later on in the day, supporters pushing for vendor rights took to the street.

"Recently the city decriminalized vending which means it can no longer be charged as a crime for vending on the sidewalk but that's different than creating an opportunity to vend legally," said one attorney.

And that's what the attorney says these supporters want -- the city council to legalize street vending, which will in turn protect vendors, like Ramirez, who are just working to make a day's wage.

Ramirez, meanwhile, is happy and thankful for all the support. He said he doesn't feel alone on this. He feels like everyone is supporting him and he can't thank them enough.

He said ever since he came here to the United States that this is something he likes to do and he's going to continue doing it.

It's a simple living for Ramirez, which residents vowed they will protect when they see him in the neighborhood from now on.
