Army reservist working at LA LGBTQ center speaks out amid Trump trans military ban

An Army reservist who works at the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center spoke out Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender people in the military. (KABC)

An Army reservist who works at the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center spoke out Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender people in the military.

During a press conference the center held in response to Trump's announcement over Twitter, Rudy Akbarian said he was advised not to say what unit he works in but is part of the U.S. military.

"I am speaking as a proud trans service member," he said. "I enlisted in the military because I love my country, because I wanted to become a part of something greater than myself. I've been a service member for over five years."

He added that his superiors know about his status and that the military helped him find strength.

"The people in my chain of command know my transition, as do many of the soldiers who serve with me. The military has empowered me to channel the strengths that I never knew I had," he said.

Akbarian works at the center as an employment specialist and helps homeless LGBTQ youth find jobs.

Center CEO Lorri L. Jean said that Congressional leaders who called out Trump for his decision are not doing enough.

"Republicans and Democrats must rise up across the country in opposition to a president who would take us back and impose discrimination and bigotry rather than upholding our Constitution's promise of equality and justice for all," she said.

Trump announced the decision in a series of tweets Wednesday morning, which quickly resulted in reactions from celebrities and members of the LGBTQ community.

At the Pentagon, members of the staff of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis appeared to have been caught unaware by Trump's tweets. A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, referred questions to the White House.

In a brief written statement, Davis said the Pentagon is working with the White House to "address" what he called "the new guidance" from the president. He said the Pentagon will provide revised guidance to Defense Department officials "in the near future."

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban. Since last Oct. 1, they have been able to receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon's personnel system.

During his election campaign, Trump occasionally presented himself as a potential ally of gays and lesbians, promising to be a "real friend" of their community.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
