Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations

Photo taken by resident during evacuations in #LagunaNiguel. Fire is under control. No structures damaged. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/gmEaNbmFuY — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) June 29, 2017

Fire crews evacuated residents in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood due to a brush fire in the area Thursday afternoon, officials said.The 1/2-acre blaze was first reported around 12:20 p.m. near Via Del Agua and Via Catalina.Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said the blaze was burning near the SR-73 toll road, which was acting as a buffer between the flames and homes.Kurtz said homes were threatened at one point.A public information officer for the Orange County Fire Authority told Eyewitness News that ground crews evacuated some residents from the area.As of 1 p.m., flames appeared to be mostly out, and firefighters seemed to be dousing hot spots.