Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) --Fire crews evacuated residents in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood due to a brush fire in the area Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The 1/2-acre blaze was first reported around 12:20 p.m. near Via Del Agua and Via Catalina.
Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said the blaze was burning near the SR-73 toll road, which was acting as a buffer between the flames and homes.
Kurtz said homes were threatened at one point.
Photo taken by resident during evacuations in Laguna Niguel. Fire is under control. No structures damaged.
A public information officer for the Orange County Fire Authority told Eyewitness News that ground crews evacuated some residents from the area.
As of 1 p.m., flames appeared to be mostly out, and firefighters seemed to be dousing hot spots.