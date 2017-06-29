NEWS

Laguna Niguel brush fire prompts evacuations

Firefighters douse hot spots at the scene of a brush fire in Laguna Niguel on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) --
Fire crews evacuated residents in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood due to a brush fire in the area Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The 1/2-acre blaze was first reported around 12:20 p.m. near Via Del Agua and Via Catalina.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said the blaze was burning near the SR-73 toll road, which was acting as a buffer between the flames and homes.

Kurtz said homes were threatened at one point.


A public information officer for the Orange County Fire Authority told Eyewitness News that ground crews evacuated some residents from the area.

As of 1 p.m., flames appeared to be mostly out, and firefighters seemed to be dousing hot spots.
