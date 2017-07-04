A fiery car crash killed one person and injured two others Monday night.The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at Gilman Springs Road and Bridge Street in the unincorporated community of Lakeview.California Highway Patrol said witnesses claim a man in a red Corvette drove around 85 mph around a curve when he lost control. The driver then drifted into the dirt and crashed head-on into another vehicle.The Corvette would immediately burst into flames. The driver of that car died at the scene.Officials said two other people went to the hospital with serious to moderate injuries.CHP will continue to investigate the car crash.