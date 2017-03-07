NEWS

Lancaster suspect tackled at end of high-speed chase

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle is shown right before implementing a PIT maneuver on a chase suspect on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
An assault suspect led sheriff's deputies in a high-speed chase in a remote area of Lancaster Tuesday before eventually getting tackled by a deputy.

The chase began around 11 a.m. The suspect, driving an SUV, drove along rural roads, reaching speeds of up to 75 mph.

At one point during the pursuit, the suspect went off-roading in an effort to avoid police. By the time the suspect returned on the road, deputies were able to successfully deploy spike strips.


Deputies eventually stopped the suspect by implementing a PIT maneuver, causing the suspect's SUV to spin out of control and come to a stop on the side of the road near 30th Street West and Avenue D.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot, but multiple deputies pursued him. One deputy ended up tackling the suspect do the ground and detaining him.

