Taaj Williams has a black eye and bruises on his face and hands. He says it happened when he hit the ground after being handcuffed by Los Angeles police officers."I've had really bad pain in my face," Williams said.The cellphone video shot by a neighbor shows Williams detained by police. The arresting officer then takes Williams outside. What happens next is obscured by a wall, but a few seconds later Williams can be seen on the ground not moving. He said he was unconscious."When I woke up I really didn't know what happened," Williams said. I was just upset. I was angry. I was saying I'm the victim. They had no response and reason why they did this, and then they let us go."Williams said it all happened Saturday night. He and some friends were attacked by another group about half a block away at a bus stop. He says they managed to get away and went into an apartment to seek safety. Then, according to Williams, police showed up."They said I had stolen some chains from someone which never happened which was never reported in the call," Williams said. He claims officers threw him to the ground and knocked him out with handcuffs.LAPD officials said when they found out about the video they began an investigation."We looked at the video and so we have launched a personnel investigation to make sure that all aspects of the incident are covered," Capt. Patricia Sandoval said. "The department takes any type of allegations of excessive force extremely seriously."