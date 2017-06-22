LAPD officer arrested for alleged sex with 15-year-old cadet

A Los Angeles police officer has been arrested amid an investigation involving the department's cadet program and is accused of having sex with a juvenile cadet, according to police.LAPD Chief Charlie Beck announced the arrest of Officer Robert Cain for the alleged statutory rape of a 15-year-old cadet in a press conference Thursday.According to Beck, the officer is 31 years old and has never been assigned to any of the department's youth programs. He has been with the LAPD for 10 years.Warrants are currently being served on the officer's residence, social media accounts and personal communication devices, Beck said.Beck says he personally made the arrest of the veteran officer around 2 p.m. Thursday, telling the officer, "You're under arrest for unlawful sex with a minor."The development comes just days after seven total arrests were announced in the alleged theft of police cruisers by teen cadets who police say took the vehicles out for joyrides. The alleged victim was among the group of cadets arrested in connection with the vehicle theft, Beck said.Beck said Cain was in charge of "the mechanism by which" LAPD equipment was checked out from the department.The initial investigation was sparked after three teen cadets led officers on two separate chases and crashed two of the stolen vehicles in South LA.The first vehicle crashed in the area of 77th and San Pedro streets, while a second one ended in a crash at Central Avenue and Adams Boulevard. Authorities found two Tasers and two radios as well as a bullet proof vest that one of the suspects was wearing when he was taken into custody.After interviewing the suspects, officers realized there was a third patrol vehicle that was missing. It was found near 76th Street and Central Avenue, authorities said.Investigators also uncovered "a couple of occasions" where the cadets involved were believed to have made traffic stops in stolen cruisers, according to Beck.Beck said the department is conducting an "absolutely top-to-bottom review of the program" as well as equipment check-out procedures.