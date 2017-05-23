NEWS

LAPD motorcycle officer in serious condition after 5 Fwy accident in Valencia

All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were closed in Valencia Tuesday morning after a crash left an LAPD motorcyclist trapped underneath an SUV.

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --
A Los Angeles police motorcycle officer is in serious condition Tuesday after crashing on the 5 Freeway in Valencia and being run over by an SUV that was behind him.

The accident happened near Lyons Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Chief Charlie Beck said the officer was on his way to work when he got tangled in a blue tarp that came loose from a pickup truck.

Beck said the officer lost control, crashed and was then run over by a car that was behind him. The driver of that car was an LAPD employee.

Emergency crews took several minutes rescuing the officer, who was pinned underneath the gray SUV on the freeway. He was placed in an ambulance and transported to Henry Mayo Hospital.

According to the LAPD, the officer was in serious condition, but he was conscious and speaking. Beck said he will need several surgeries for multiple broken bones.

The officer lives in Santa Clarita and his family is being flown in from another area to see him, Beck said.

The freeway was shut down for a few hours after the crash for an investigation and cleanup.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
