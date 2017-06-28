NEWS

LAPD officer-involved shooting, apparently fatal, reported in Westlake district

Authorities surround what appears to be a body covered by a sheet after an officer-involved shooting in the Westlake district on Wednesday, June 28, 2017. (KABC)

An officer-involved shooting, believed to be fatal, was reported Wednesday night in the Westlake district of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles Police Department officer with the Rampart division put out a radio call for assistance and the shooting occurred a short time after in the area of 3rd and Witmer streets.

Police were not immediately releasing details, but aerial footage from AIR7HD showed what appeared to be a body at the scene covered by a white sheet.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
