LAPD officer-involved shooting, apparently fatal, reported in Westlake district

An officer-involved shooting, believed to be fatal, was reported Wednesday night in the Westlake district of Los Angeles.A Los Angeles Police Department officer with the Rampart division put out a radio call for assistance and the shooting occurred a short time after in the area of 3rd and Witmer streets.Police were not immediately releasing details, but aerial footage from AIR7HD showed what appeared to be a body at the scene covered by a white sheet.DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.