NEWS

5 South shut down in Valencia due to LAPD motorcyclist trapped under SUV

EMBED </>More Videos

All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were closed in Valencia Tuesday morning after a crash left an LAPD motorcyclist trapped underneath an SUV.

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --
All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were closed in Valencia Tuesday morning after a crash left a Los Angeles police motorcyclist trapped underneath an SUV.

The crash happened near Lyons Avenue about 5:15 a.m, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews took several minutes rescuing the officer, who was pinned underneath a gray SUV on the freeway. He was placed in an ambulance and transported to Henry Mayo Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

CHP officials closed all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway until further notice, but an off-ramp at Lyons Avenue was opened for vehicles.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.
Related Topics:
newscrashcar crashlapdofficer injuredValenciaSanta ClaritaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Children among 22 dead in 'sickening' Manchester attack
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester bombing
'James Bond' star Roger Moore dead at 89
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
More News
Top Stories
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Roger Moore, famed James Bond actor, dies at 89
Random attack in Fairfax on elderly man captured on video
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
'Dancing with the Stars' finalists seek redemption before finale
Dozens of La Habra HS students left out of yearbook
Show More
Former LAUSD teachers say they were fired for reporting abuse
Students honored for saving classmate with autism from drowning
Man, believed to be part of Hells Angels, killed in IE shooting
Juvenile suspect shot in La Habra officer-involved shooting
VIDEO: Sea lion yanks girl off dock, pulls her into water
More News
Top Video
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly Manchester attack
Roger Moore, famed James Bond actor, dies at 89
Dozens of La Habra HS students left out of yearbook
'Dancing with the Stars' finalists seek redemption before finale
More Video