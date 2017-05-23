All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were closed in Valencia Tuesday morning after a crash left a Los Angeles police motorcyclist trapped underneath an SUV.The crash happened near Lyons Avenue about 5:15 a.m, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.Emergency crews took several minutes rescuing the officer, who was pinned underneath a gray SUV on the freeway. He was placed in an ambulance and transported to Henry Mayo Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.CHP officials closed all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway until further notice, but an off-ramp at Lyons Avenue was opened for vehicles.The cause of the crash was not yet known.