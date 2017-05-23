VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --All lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were closed in Valencia Tuesday morning after a crash left a Los Angeles police motorcyclist trapped underneath an SUV.
The crash happened near Lyons Avenue about 5:15 a.m, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.
Emergency crews took several minutes rescuing the officer, who was pinned underneath a gray SUV on the freeway. He was placed in an ambulance and transported to Henry Mayo Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
CHP officials closed all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway until further notice, but an off-ramp at Lyons Avenue was opened for vehicles.
The cause of the crash was not yet known.