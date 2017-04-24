NEWS

LAPD responds to reports of man armed with gun in DTLA building

Police were responding to the 800 block of Santee Street in Los Angeles on Monday, April 24, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are responding to a residential building in downtown Los Angeles for reports of a man armed with a gun wandering the building Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles police said they responded to the 800 block of Santee Street for a call of shots fired. Officials said the armed suspect was on the rooftop at one point, but later reentered the building and barricaded himself inside.

Police said they were attempting to monitor the suspect on internal security cameras.

Authorities closed streets in the area due to the police activity.


Heavily armored vehicles and officers in tactical gear were seen responding to the scene.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
