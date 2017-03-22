  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

LAPD: Fear keeping some immigrants from reporting crime

The LAPD and Chief Charlie Beck are expressing concerns that fear is keeping some immigrants from reporting crime.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Reported crime has dropped among the Latino population in Los Angeles this year and police say it may reflect a fear by undocumented immigrants of reporting when they have been victimized.

In particular, the number of rapes and spousal abuse cases in the Latino population has dropped this year by larger numbers than in other racial groups, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police Chief Charlie Beck said he believes some members of the Latino community may be afraid of coming forward to report a crime out of concerns the police will ask about their citizenship status and possibly have them deported.

Beck and Mayor Eric Garcetti have been seeking to reassure the community that LAPD officers are not allowed to ask about the immigration status of a crime victim or witness.

Garcetti signed an order Tuesday expanding that policy to the Fire Department and the Airport Police.

"While there is no direct evidence that the decline is related to concerns within the Hispanic community regarding immigration, the Department believes deportation fears may be preventing Hispanic members of the community from reporting when they are victimized," the LAPD said in a written statement.

"Chief Beck wants to reiterate the importance of reporting crime to the LAPD and assure the community the focus of our investigations is to create a safer community for everyone."

The number of rapes reported by Hispanic victims in January and February dropped by 25 percent compared to the same period last year, according to LAPD statistics. At the same time, the black population saw a 2 percent increase and the white population saw an 8.8 percent decline.

The number of spousal abuse cases reported dropped by 9.8 percent in the Hispanic population, compared to a 6.8 percent drop in the black population and no change in the white population.
Related Topics:
newscrimerapedomestic violencelapdhispanicimmigration
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
Student in custody after threatening Columbine-style attack
Driver arrested after fatal Santa Monica hit-and-run
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
More News
Top Stories
Driver arrested after fatal Santa Monica hit-and-run
'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87
Chino High School student in custody over threat to shoot up school
Southern Californians handle the rain, brace for more Wednesday
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
'El Chapo' hallucinating in stressful jail conditions, lawyers claim
ISIS threat prompted new electronics ban
Show More
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
Amazon advertising fake sale prices, study claims
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
'Absinthe' brings its sexy Vegas circus to the Southland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos