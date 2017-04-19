LAPD searching for suspects after man shot, killed in Leimert Park

A 25-year-old man was killed Wednesday after being shot twice in the chest in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.Authorities responded to the 4200 block of 8th Avenue at the intersection of Stocker Plaza and found the man deceased at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The LAPD is searching for a man and a woman in connection with the shooting last seen driving eastbound on Stocker Street in a black Volkswagen Jetta.This story is developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.