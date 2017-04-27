NEWS

LAPD seeking suspect in fatal shooting near Jefferson Park grocery store

Los Angeles police are seeking a suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified individual in Jefferson Park. (KABC)

JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are seeking a suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified individual in Jefferson Park.

According to the LAPD, the person was shot and killed at the Smart & Final grocery store at 29th and Crenshaw. Police received the 911 call around 4 p.m. Homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene.

Police described the suspect as a black male 30 to 35 years old. He was last seen headed southbound through the alley near the scene in a blue SUV.
