Los Angeles police are seeking a suspect in the shooting death of an unidentified individual in Jefferson Park.According to the LAPD, the person was shot and killed at the Smart & Final grocery store at 29th and Crenshaw. Police received the 911 call around 4 p.m. Homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene.Police described the suspect as a black male 30 to 35 years old. He was last seen headed southbound through the alley near the scene in a blue SUV.