NEWS

Video shows thieves placing card skimmer on device inside West LA gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities released surveillance video from a West Los Angeles gas station in an effort to warn customers about card skimming devices. (KABC)

By
WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities released surveillance video from a West Los Angeles gas station in an effort to warn customers about card skimming devices.

Detective Sean Williams with the Los Angeles Police Department said crooks are taking identity theft a step further by putting the devices in plain sight.

"Normally you'll see them on gas pumps a lot or at ATMS outside of banks," he said.

A man, who did not want to identified, said the security video caught two suspects in action last Friday night at his gas station. He said he knew something was wrong when the suspect covered a security camera with gum.

"You see the one guy distracting my cashier and actually got him to go out of the booth. That gave the other guy the minute to snap (the device) in place," the man said.

Police said the devices are used like a flash drive to store information. He said thieves will usually go back to the scene a few days later and pick it up.

He said as long as credit or debit cards are used, it can happen to anyone. Williams said people need to stay vigilant and check their accounts monthly, even daily, to make sure they do not become a victim of identity theft.

In the meantime, the gas station owner said he has added extra security measures and feels like he dodged a bullet.
Related Topics:
newsgas stationsurveillance videoskimmingcredit cardsidentity theftWest Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
LAPD officer in serious condition after 5 Fwy accident in Valencia
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
More News
Top Stories
2021 Super Bowl to move from Inglewood to Tampa
Manchester police hunt for accomplices after concert blast
11 arrests made in multi-agency raids in LA, Orange counties
OC supervisor wants feds to take over OC DA's office
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Pet of the Week: Mini-poodle mix named Buddy
Brush fire erupts in Westlake Village
Show More
LAPD officer avoids jail time for 2014 beating in South LA
Botts' Dots freeway markers being phased out in CA
'Dirty Dancing' musical event to premiere on ABC
Man boarded Honolulu-bound plane after arrest by LAX police
LA concert security heightened after Manchester terror attack
More News
Top Video
Pediatricians group: Don't give juice to kids
2021 Super Bowl to move from Inglewood to Tampa
OC supervisor wants feds to take over OC DA's office
Pet of the Week: Mini-poodle mix named Buddy
More Video