VIDEO: LAX security officer stops man from jumping off pedestrian bridge

A security guard at Los Angeles International Airport saved a man's life by stopping him from jumping off a pedestrian bridge. The tense moments were caught on surveillance video. (ABC News)

A security officer at Los Angeles International Airport saved a man's life by stopping him from jumping off a pedestrian bridge. The tense moments were caught on surveillance video.

The ABC News exclusive video shows the guard initially trying to talk a man who had his leg hooked on the pedestrian bridge railing in the international terminal at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The man, described by airport police as being in his mid-20s, ended up unhooking his legs off the railing, backed away from the ledge and was seen lying down on the ground for a short time.

Suddenly, the man jumped up to his feet and threw his leg over the railing again, apparently getting ready to jump off the bridge, which authorities said is about 60

That's when the guard jumped into action. He pulled the man off the edge of the rails and slammed him to the ground.

Once police arrived, the man, described by airport police as being in his mid-20s, was put on a mental hold and was said to be doing well.

The bridge is about 60 feet above the ground, authorities said.

Airport officials identified the guard as 40-year-old John Solis with the Airport Police Security Access Control Unit.

"Security Officer Solis, like our other employees, is constantly prepared for situations involving people who are distraught, Chief of Airport Police David Maggard said in a press release. "I am proud of him, and all of my officer's for their ability to balance compassion and respect as part of their response."
