SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --ABC7 obtained the mayday call of the moments when a twin-engine Cessna 310 crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport on Friday.
The plane went down about 9:30 a.m. near the MacArthur Boulevard exit.
The transcript of the call is as follows:
04:02 Pilot: Hey, we got a mayday, we got a ma--
04:07 Pilot: 87297, Mayday! Mayday!
04:13 Tower: 297 (unintelligible).
04:15 Pilot: Try and make it back to the airport, 297.
04:18 Tower: 297, roger, 20 right, you're clear to land.
04:22 Tower: Cessna 650, make a full stop.
05:01 Tower: Your -- a gear appears to be up for 297.
05:04 Pilot: Yeah, I know, we're, we're still trying to get a little altitude. I'll put it down when I get to final, 297. I got -- I lost my right engine.
06:24 We just had an aircraft incident here, you're going to be out there for a while.
06:36 Uh, they had an emergency going on at the airport...
07:43 852, I'm not sure how to properly say this, but, uh, start thinking about divert, uh, indefinite closure, um, disabled aircraft in the vicinity of the airport, not in a good way.
07:58 Oh no, we're sorry to hear that, um, we will, uh, plan on Ontario then.