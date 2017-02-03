GEORGIA (KABC) --A little girl in Georgia called 911 to report her father as a drunk driver.
The dispatcher tried to get the location of the girl and her father, but the 9-year-old was so upset she had trouble communicating.
Dispatcher: "Are you in the car with him?"
Little girl: "Yes, and he's driving really fastly, and I think I'm going to get into a wreck and kill myself."
The girl and her father eventually ended up at her grandparents' home, and police followed.
Authorities said her father "hacked" his breathalyzer device installed in his car in order to drive. He was arrested.