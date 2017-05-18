NEWS

Antelope Valley family marks 2 years searching for missing mother

Monique Figueroa, a Littlerock mother, has been missing for two years. (KABC)

LITTLEROCK, Calif. (KABC) --
This week marks two years since the disappearance of an Antelope Valley mother.

The family of Monique Figueroa thinks she was kidnapped and murdered.

Monique would have celebrated a birthday this week. Instead her family is spending the time wondering where her body is buried.

"I desperately need to bring closure to this case," said her father, Jeff Figueroa. "My family, my granddaughter, we want to know where my daughter is."

May 19th is the two-year anniversary of Monique's disappearance at age 28.

Her father admits she got mixed up with the wrong crowd. And investigators say they have little to work with.

"We've already exhausted all leads that we can at this point to try and locate her," said Det. Karen Shonka with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

There is still a $20,000 reward connected to the case.

Jeff gave up on finding his daughter alive a long time ago. At this point, it's about knowing where her remains are, knowing why she died and most importantly who killed her.

"It's hard," he said. "I honestly carry a shovel in my car to go look. People have no idea what I go through on a daily basis. I just ask for the public's help in closure in this case."
Littlerock
