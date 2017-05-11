NEWS

Lockdown lifted at Summit High in Fontana after unverified tip about gun

Authorities said Summit High School in Fontana was placed on lockdown due to an unverified tip about a student possibly bringing a gun to school on Thursday, May 11, 2017.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Summit High School in Fontana was placed under lockdown on Thursday after authorities received an unverified tip about a former student who possibly brought a gun to campus.

According to school police, the tip was not confirmed as credible. Still, the school was locked down as authorities searched the campus for that possible weapon.

There were no reports of an active shooter.

Fontana police were not involved in the situation - only the school police.

The lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m. after school police determined the former student was not on campus.
Related Topics:
newshigh schoolschool lockdownschool safetygunsFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Monrovia mother's emotional plea: Help find my son's killer
Trump planned to fire 'showboat' Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation
Man fatally shot while sitting in his car on street in Rialto
Deadly standoff in Trenton ends after 35 hours
Convicted felon arrested on child porn, firearm charges in Redlands
More News
Top Stories
Man fatally shot while sitting in his car on street in Rialto
Monrovia mother's emotional plea: Help find my son's killer
Convicted felon arrested on child porn, firearm charges in Redlands
Woman hit, killed by 2 cars in OC ID'd 27 years later
Gov. Brown: More spending for schools, child care in CA budget
LA councilman seeks to reveal bidders for Trump's border wall
No charges filed against LAPD officers in 2 fatal shootings
Show More
100 firefighters, officers honored during Valor Awards ceremony
Trump: I was going to fire Comey even without recommendation
Woman claims she was told to 'pee in cup' on United flight
Suspect shot, wounded after brandishing gun at Mid-City pot shop
Homeland Security considers banning laptops on some flights
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos