An employee at a Chevron station in Los Feliz was shot and killed during a robbery early Tuesday morning, and the shooter was at large.According to Los Angeles police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Chevron on the 2100 block of North Vermont Avenue - that's right at the intersection of Los Feliz Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.The employee was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The search for the gunman was ongoing.