Magician's body discovered inside Hollywood's Magic Castle

A suicide investigation was underway Friday night after a magician apparently took his own life at The Magic Castle in the Hollywood Hills.Authorities responded to the iconic venue in the 7000 block of Franklin Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.The Magic Castle said in a press release the person found dead was a beloved illusionist who performed at the venue, and LAPD investigators later ruled his death a suicide.The castle's owner said the magic community was mourning the loss of one its most beloved and talented performers."It is with great sadness that the Academy of Magic Arts (AMA) and the Magic Castle mourn the passing of a celebrated magician and AMA family member this evening," the press release stated in part.The Magic Castle is just one block away from where the Oscars will be handed out on Sunday.