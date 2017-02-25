NEWS

Magician's body discovered inside Hollywood's Magic Castle

EMBED </>More News Videos

A death investigation was underway Friday night at The Magic Castle in Hollywood Hills.

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suicide investigation was underway Friday night after a magician apparently took his own life at The Magic Castle in the Hollywood Hills.

Authorities responded to the iconic venue in the 7000 block of Franklin Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles police.

The Magic Castle said in a press release the person found dead was a beloved illusionist who performed at the venue, and LAPD investigators later ruled his death a suicide.

The castle's owner said the magic community was mourning the loss of one its most beloved and talented performers.

"It is with great sadness that the Academy of Magic Arts (AMA) and the Magic Castle mourn the passing of a celebrated magician and AMA family member this evening," the press release stated in part.

The Magic Castle is just one block away from where the Oscars will be handed out on Sunday.
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationinvestigationlapdsuicideHollywood HillsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
Britax recalls 676,000 strollers after 26 children injured
President Trump says his administration is 'running like a fine-tuned machine'
Trump nominates Alexander Acosta as labor secretary
More News
Top Stories
2 female suspects sought in deadly South LA hit-and-run
Cameras capture entire burglary at Chatsworth home
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
Man pleads guilty to helping cover up murder of Fullerton student in 1994
U.S. to award contracts soon for Trump's wall on Mexico border
Eastvale teen shot, killed just months before graduation
Young visual artists with autism nominated for Oscar
Show More
Hollywood stars, agents rally against anti-immigration policies
Santa Ana protesters voice concern over removal of homeless encampments
2 arrested in smash-and-grab attempt at Neiman Marcus in Canoga Park
4 Chapman University students diagnosed with mumps
Repair costs for California storms could top $1 billion
More News
Top Video
Cameras capture entire burglary at Chatsworth home
Attorney: Off-duty officer in Anaheim incident feared for his safety
2 female suspects sought in deadly South LA hit-and-run
Man pleads guilty to helping cover up murder of Fullerton student in 1994
More Video