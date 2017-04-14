Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Loma Linda, USGS says

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Loma Linda on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake, whose epicenter was located 3.7 miles west-southwest of Redlands, occurred at 7:14 a.m. at a depth of nearly 11 miles, the USGS said. The magnitude was downgraded after initially being measured as 3.3.ABC7 viewers in San Bernardino and Riverside counties reported they felt the temblor in Perris, Fontana, Norco and Highland.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.