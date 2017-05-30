A mother bear and her two cubs created chaos during their visit to a Monrovia neighborhood on Tuesday.The mama bear and her two cubs went on a mission to find a meal in the garbage cans on the street.The adult bear hit the jackpot in the trash, tipped it over, and gobbled away. Her cubs were apparently more interested in reaching new heights by climbing the trees.Meanwhile, the mother finished off the food supply.She made an attempt at climbing the tree, but then had second thoughts and waited patiently for the cubs to return.Once she was done snacking and the cubs finished playing, the trio trotted out of the neighborhood.