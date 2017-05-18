SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) --A 40-year-old man from Sylmar was stabbed multiple times along a bike path in San Fernando, police said.
The attack took place around 4:45 a.m. Thursday on a bike path between Maclay and Hubbard avenues. Blood was seen splattered on the ground at the scene.
A good Samaritan, who wished to be identified only as "Greg," rushed to help the victim and called 911 and likely saved his life, police said.
"I think it was a love triangle that went wrong, because the guy was arguing with his girlfriend, and I guess they left, because I didn't hear them no more," Greg said.
Greg said he asked the victim if he was OK.
"I don't get no kind of comeback, no response, then I see him fall," he said.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.
The victim may have come upon the two suspects, described by police as possibly a male and a female, and an argument may have ensued. When Greg came upon the scene, the two fled, police said.
Authorities said the victim may be a transient. Investigators are now checking area businesses for surveillance video to try and piece together exactly what happened.
"I told him, 'Stay with me. I need you to stay with me. I'm going to go get help. Please don't die on me,'" Greg recalled.
The search continues for the two suspects.