A 40-year-old man from Sylmar was stabbed multiple times along a bike path in San Fernando, police said.The attack took place around 4:45 a.m. Thursday on a bike path between Maclay and Hubbard avenues. Blood was seen splattered on the ground at the scene.A good Samaritan, who wished to be identified only as "Greg," rushed to help the victim and called 911 and likely saved his life, police said."I think it was a love triangle that went wrong, because the guy was arguing with his girlfriend, and I guess they left, because I didn't hear them no more," Greg said.Greg said he asked the victim if he was OK."I don't get no kind of comeback, no response, then I see him fall," he said.The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.The victim may have come upon the two suspects, described by police as possibly a male and a female, and an argument may have ensued. When Greg came upon the scene, the two fled, police said.Authorities said the victim may be a transient. Investigators are now checking area businesses for surveillance video to try and piece together exactly what happened."I told him, 'Stay with me. I need you to stay with me. I'm going to go get help. Please don't die on me,'" Greg recalled.The search continues for the two suspects.