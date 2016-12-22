NEWS

Man accused of setting fires to steal from OC fire houses
EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is accused of intentionally starting fires and then stealing from several Orange County fire houses while crews rush to put out the flames. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man is accused of intentionally starting fires and then stealing from several Orange County fire houses while crews rush to put out the flames.

Surveillance video from a fire station in Santa Ana shows an engine with its lights flashing, racing to a call. Moments later, a man runs across the street, toward the station. Santa Ana police believe he snuck inside, before a garage closed, so he could steal money.

Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of Santa Ana PD said the suspect was taking money from a cash box where firefighters keep their money for food.

Police believe the man was intentionally setting fires near the stations to lure the crews out.

In another surveillance video, police said the suspect drives into a neighborhood, which is just blocks from a station, and sets a car on fire. In the video, you can see the flare-up before he drives off.

"Arson to commit a burglary at a fire station, so does he have a personal beef with firefighters? Why is he targeting fire stations?" Bertagna asked.

Authorities said they don't have a description of the suspect but know he's driving a 2000 to 2005 Buick LeSabre.

A 2000 to 2005 Buick LeSabre, which is the type of car believed to be driven by a man accused of setting fires in Orange County and stealing from fire houses.


Police believe the suspect stole money from a station in Anaheim and tried doing the same in other Orange County fire stations and the Inland Empire.

Authorities hope someone will come forward with information, so they can stop this before someone gets hurt.

"One of these things could explode into a very large fire and when you're doing it in residential areas, you're talking about a lot of homes and a lot of people," said Bertagna.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to contact SAPD Detective A. Gonzalez at 714-245-8732, agonzalez@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newsburglaryarsonarson investigationfirefighterssurveillance videofireSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Berlin Attack Suspect's Fingerprints Found in Truck
Northridge man confronts 3 armed robbers, grazed by bullet
Rise in Xmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Due to Cold Weather
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
More News
Top Stories
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
Bait package with GPS left on Arcadia porch to catch suspected thieves
Northridge man confronts 3 armed robbers, grazed by bullet
DA: Suspect used hammer to kill San Pedro reality contestant
After holidays, here's how to recycle your Christmas tree
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
More than 100 flights delayed or canceled at LAX
Show More
More chilly, wet weather expected in SoCal Friday
Toddler wearing only soiled diaper found alone in Victorville park
Man shot by deputies in Coalinga ID'd as Inland Empire double-murder suspect
Suspect who shot man, woman in front of own child may be in LA
Owner sought for puppy injured in Pasadena hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
Mistrial declared in ex-Sheriff Lee Baca's corruption case
More than 100 flights delayed or canceled at LAX
Truck crashes into Thousand Oaks home, killing man
Semi-truck crash halts Metro line, causes traffic delays in Pasadena
More Video