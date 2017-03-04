NEWS

Man armed with large metal pipe fatally shot by police in downtown LA, authorities say

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are seen in downtown after an allegedly armed man was shot and killed on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man armed with a large metal pipe Saturday afternoon in downtown, authorities said.

The incident happened around noon at the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two LAPD officers responded to the street corner, where a man was allegedly wielding a 4-to-5-foot long pipe. According to investigators, police attempted to subdue the man with a Taser and opened fire after the suspect repeatedly refused to put down the pipe.

It was unclear how many times the man was struck by gunfire. He was identified only as being over 50 years old.

At least one bystander recorded part of the encounter on cellphone video, which appears to show the officers each pointing a handgun at the man as onlookers stand nearby. Detectives will review the footage as part of their investigation, officials said.

Although LAPD Central Division officers have been equipped with body cameras, it was unknown if the officers involved in Saturday's shooting were wearing such cameras at the time.

The intersection was closed as the LAPD's Office of the Inspector General and other personnel collected evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene.
Related Topics:
newsshootingofficer-involved shootingpolice shootinglapdlos angeles police departmentDowntown LALos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Obama denies Trump's unsubstantiated claim that he wiretapped phones in Trump Tower
Everything you need to know about FISA wiretaps
Thousands honor Eli Rodriguez, 14-year-old swept up in LA River
Trump blames Dems for confirmation delays, but red tape is culprit
More News
Top Stories
1 dead in Pacific Palisades townhouse fire
More than 500 attend Rep. Steve Knight's town hall in Palmdale
Superman performer returns to Hollywood after assault
Brawny Woman replaces man for Women's History Month
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested after altercation with paparazzi
Father charged for shooting son over drugs
Man arrested in Perris for stealing mail, possession of meth
Show More
2 brawls in less than a week at Victorville Chuck E. Cheese's
Garcetti speaks out about ICE arrest of Highland Park father
Pedestrian killed in alleged DUI crash in Maywood
Buss family feud brewing over control of Lakers
Boy, 2, remains missing after Hesperia crash that killed mom, brother
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos