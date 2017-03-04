Los Angeles police shot and killed a man armed with a large metal pipe Saturday afternoon in downtown, authorities said.The incident happened around noon at the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Two LAPD officers responded to the street corner, where a man was allegedly wielding a 4-to-5-foot long pipe. According to investigators, police attempted to subdue the man with a Taser and opened fire after the suspect repeatedly refused to put down the pipe.It was unclear how many times the man was struck by gunfire. He was identified only as being over 50 years old.At least one bystander recorded part of the encounter on cellphone video, which appears to show the officers each pointing a handgun at the man as onlookers stand nearby. Detectives will review the footage as part of their investigation, officials said.Although LAPD Central Division officers have been equipped with body cameras, it was unknown if the officers involved in Saturday's shooting were wearing such cameras at the time.The intersection was closed as the LAPD's Office of the Inspector General and other personnel collected evidence and interviewed witnesses at the scene.