Man arrested after high-speed pursuit, foot chase in Baldwin Park

El Monte police took a man into custody Wednesday night after a wild chase over Los Angeles-area freeways and a foot pursuit in Baldwin Park.The suspect was believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting and police say he shot at officers during the chase.The pursuit flew over the 60 Freeway in El Monte, the northbound 605 and the 10, at times hitting speeds close to 100 mph.He exited the 10 freeway in Baldwin Park, drove around on surface streets and then hit a cul-de-sac.He jumped out on foot and tried to hide in various backyards and then was seen breaking into the back door of one home.A few minutes later he emerged from the home's front door and surrendered to police.He walked backwards toward officers with his hands up and they unleashed a K-9, which grabbed onto his leg as officers moved in to take him into custody.