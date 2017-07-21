NEWS

Man arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Beverly Hills

In all three cases, the suspect approached a female victim and grabbed them sexually, according to a Beverly Hills Police Department press release. (Beverly Hills Police Department)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Police arrested a man Friday with connections to a series of sexual assaults.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the crimes occurred Thursday between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive, the 400 block of North Canon Drive and the 9600 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard.

In all three cases, the suspect approached a female victim and grabbed them, according to a department press release. The women were able to escape and sustained minimal to no physical injuries.

Police said it was the second grabbing attempt that was the most brazen because the man exposed himself.

"He grabbed the victim by the arms and the suspect exposed himself to her and that's what leads us to believe that the assaults were sexual in nature, but after that point in time, she was able to break free and flee from the suspect," said Lt. Elisabeth Albanese of the Beverly Hills PD.

Police went door-to-door and talked to business owners to get the word out about the man, and credited the city's surveillance system for the capture of the suspect.

Someone eventually recognized the suspect and authorities took him into custody. The suspect was identified only as a man in his 20s who is a Culver City resident.

Anybody with more information about the suspect should call the Beverly Hills Police Department tip line at 310-288-2659.
