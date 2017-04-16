A Rosemead man was facing charges on Sunday of allegedly giving a restaurant co-worker a THC-laced chocolate bar that left the woman disoriented and unable to finish her shift.Ventura County sheriff's deputies said 36-year old Duong Che knowingly gave his co-worker an edible without the victim's knowledge that it contained THC, also known as tetrahydrocannabinol.THC causes the euphoric high found in cannabis.The incident happened on March 12 at a restaurant in the 400 block of Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks.Deputies were first sent to the restaurant on a call of possible poisoning after the victim began to experience shortness of breath, confusion and disorientation. As a result, she was unable to continue working, officials said.On Wednesday, detectives searched Che's car and found drugs, as well as a chocolate bar that was the same type given to the victim. Che was arrested for possession for sales of a controlled substance. He posted bail and was due in court April 27.