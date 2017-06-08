NEWS

Man attacked by shark while spearfishing in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Warning: this video contains graphic elements. (Parker Simpson via Storyful)

A man was attacked by a shark in Key West, Florida.

Parker Simpson was spearfishing near Middle Sambo Reef when an 8-foot reef shark attacked him. Simpson said the shark "came out of nowhere" and first thought that the animal was trying to get a black grouper fish he had caught. But the shark charged at Simpson and his friend, taking a bite out of his fins and then his leg.

Simpson told Storyful he lost more than two pints of blood. He later said he spent four hours at a hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssharksshark attacku.s. & world
Load Comments
NEWS
Comey testimony isn't end of investigation: Legislators
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
Conservatives set to be biggest party in UK election: poll
Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide
Young boy saves his parents' lives after they overdose on drugs
More News
Top Stories
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
Flipped 18-wheeler spills Bud Light all over freeway
Show More
McCain says his confusing Comey questions resulted from fatigue
2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks
Risk of cavities may be linked to genes, new research shows
Woman captures snake with pillowcase
12 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn turf war
More News
Top Video
Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
McCain says his confusing Comey questions resulted from fatigue
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
More Video