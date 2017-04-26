NEWS

Man attempts to get Fullerton teenage girl into truck, police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities said a 16-year-old girl was walking home from school in Fullerton when a man tried to get her in his truck.

By
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A 16-year-old girl was walking home from school in Fullerton when a man attempted to get her inside his truck multiple times, according to authorities.

Fullerton police said the teen was walking home Monday afternoon near the intersection of Richman Avenue and Valencia Drive when a tan 2003 Ford F-150 extra cab pulled up.

Detectives said the man stopped his truck against on-coming traffic to yell at her multiple times to get in the truck.

The teen declined the ride and pulled out her cellphone. Police said the suspect followed the teen in his truck, but sped off when she began to make a call and ran from the area.

"Clearly it's an alarming issue for us. There is an elementary school just about two blocks south of that location, which is the reason that we are putting this out to the public. We want parents to be aware. We don't want to scare anyone, but we want them to be aware," Sgt. Jon Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.
Related Topics:
newsluringchild annoyancestudent safetyFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Grass fire burns at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights
Senators describe 'long and detailed' White House briefing on North Korea
Mother in Venice abduction described as danger to child
US military begins installing missile defenses in S. Korea
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
More News
Top Stories
Mother in Venice abduction described as danger to child
Grass fire burns at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights
Lawyer's professional life may hold clues in 2009 murder
Couple married 69 years dies minutes apart holding hands
Man shot, killed while collecting donations for kids' charity in Norwalk
Whole Foods Market offering loans for local producers
Delaware trooper fatally shot; suspect barricaded
Show More
United investigating report that giant rabbit died on flight
Graphic video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend shoot dog, deputies say
Suspect search prompts lockdowns at 4 Mission Viejo schools
Trump plan proposes cutting top income tax rate, eliminating 'death tax'
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
More News
Top Video
Mother in Venice abduction described as danger to child
Grass fire burns at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park in Montecito Heights
Lawyer's professional life may hold clues in 2009 murder
Whole Foods Market offering loans for local producers
More Video