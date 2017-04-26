Man attempts to get Fullerton teenage girl into truck, police say

A 16-year-old girl was walking home from school in Fullerton when a man attempted to get her inside his truck multiple times, according to authorities.Fullerton police said the teen was walking home Monday afternoon near the intersection of Richman Avenue and Valencia Drive when a tan 2003 Ford F-150 extra cab pulled up.Detectives said the man stopped his truck against on-coming traffic to yell at her multiple times to get in the truck.The teen declined the ride and pulled out her cellphone. Police said the suspect followed the teen in his truck, but sped off when she began to make a call and ran from the area."Clearly it's an alarming issue for us. There is an elementary school just about two blocks south of that location, which is the reason that we are putting this out to the public. We want parents to be aware. We don't want to scare anyone, but we want them to be aware," Sgt. Jon Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said.If you have any information that could aid detectives in their investigation, you were urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.