A man believed to be a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang was fatally shot at a Riverside gas station, and police are searching for his killer.Officers responded to a call of a shooting at a Shell gas station at 3502 Adams St. in Riverside shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.A gas station employee, who made the 911 call, said the gunfire took place directly in front of gas pumps, Riverside police said.According to authorities, five motorcyclists, who appeared to be part of the Hells Angels gang, were just passing through town and were apparently at the gas station to fuel their motorcycles.All of a sudden, a silver four-door sedan pulled up, a passenger got out and started shooting at the group.Two people were hit. One motorcyclist was grazed by a bullet that hit his helmet. Authorities said he will be OK.A second motorcyclist was also struck by gunfire. Emergency crews from the Riverside Fire Department provided immediate medical aid and transported the victim to the Riverside Community Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.The victim's identity was not immediately released, though coroner's officials did say the man lived in the city of Orange.Police are still trying to figure out why the gunman opened fire."Right now, we don't know what the motive is. We are confident that these five had some type of affiliation with the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, but we're looking into where they were at. Was there some type of problem earlier? We don't know that yet," said Officer Ryan Railsback with Riverside police.Investigators have collected surveillance video from the gas station but have yet to release the footage to the public.Detectives from the Robbery - Homicide Unit and the Gang Intelligence Unit were investigating the incident.Anyone with information on the deadly shooting was asked to call Detective Jim Simons at (951) 353-7138 or Detective Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105.