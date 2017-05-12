Man burned in suspected honey oil lab fire in Costa Mesa, officials say

A man was burned in Costa Mesa after officials said his shed where he was running a suspected honey oil lab caught on fire Thursday evening.The Costa Mesa Fire Department said it responded to the fire in the 2200 block of Avalon Street at about 9 p.m.Firefighters found the shed on fire and the flames moving toward the home.After putting the fire out, fire officials said they found what they believed to be a honey oil operation and extensive marijuana cultivation operation.A man was rushed to the hospital with moderate burns, according to officials.The fire department said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.