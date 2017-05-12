Man burned in suspected honey oil lab fire in Costa Mesa, officials say

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --A man was burned in Costa Mesa after officials said his shed where he was running a suspected honey oil lab caught on fire Thursday evening.
The Costa Mesa Fire Department said it responded to the fire in the 2200 block of Avalon Street at about 9 p.m.
Firefighters found the shed on fire and the flames moving toward the home.
After putting the fire out, fire officials said they found what they believed to be a honey oil operation and extensive marijuana cultivation operation.
A man was rushed to the hospital with moderate burns, according to officials.
The fire department said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.