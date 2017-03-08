Three months after a stabbing caused a driver to plow into a man at a Burbank intersection, a suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.Detectives had been on the hunt for 24-year-old Haroution Stepanyan, of Glendale, for nearly four months. Investigators said officers got a tip leading them to the suspect's capture.Stepanyan is accused of stabbing a man in the chest following a road rage altercation Dec. 9 just outside of the Burbank Police Department.The injured victim got into his minivan and attempted to drive himself to the hospital, according to authorities. The victim lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Olive Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard and ran onto the sidewalk, plowing into 52-year-old Rodolfo Tan. Tan was killed.Authorities say the altercation was recorded by surveillance cameras near the scene of the stabbing."It does show both occupants outside of their vehicles engaged in some type of verbal confrontation which turned physical," Burkbank police Sgt. Derek Green said of the video.Stepanyan is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder and has pleaded not guilty to both charges, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. If convicted, he faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.Stepanyan's bail has been set at $2 million.