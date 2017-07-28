NEWS

Man dies after being pulled out of South LA donation box

EMBED </>More Videos

A man died Friday after paramedics pulled him out of a donation box in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. (KABC)

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man died Friday after paramedics pulled him out of a donation box in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she tried to help when it happened around 10 a.m.

"He wasn't moving so I said, 'Oh, wow. Maybe I better call 911.' So that's what I did. So by the time paramedics came, they tried to revive and get him out, but it took like 30 minutes to get him out. So they had to go and get these electric saws to get him out," she said.

Neighbors said paramedics tried to revive him, but it was too late. A few people believe they have seen the man at the box before, taking clothes and collecting bottles and cans on the street. The donation box is on a residential street, near empty parking lots.

Residents said the donation box shouldn't be there at all.

"Everywhere, clothes are pulled out of there. That could have happened to anyone - not just this man. This company, whoever decided...I guess they were trying to help the community, but all they did was add more junk to the community," Jackie Love said.

Another resident said she understood why people would try to get items out of the box, but that something needs to be done.

"That's what makes them go digging through here - to get stuff either to sell it for food or get clothes for their own family. I can't fault them for that. But again, this needs to be restructured because that's someone's loved one. I just hope it gets out to other people so this doesn't happen to them," Cheryl Johnson said.

There is no company name written on the box. Eyewitness News tried contacting a phone number on the side of the box, but the line was disconnected.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdonationsdeath investigationneighborhoodSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Driver who livestreamed fatal crash kicked first responders
Robbery suspect caught in Riverside may be connected to OC crime spree
North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missile
Trump to police: 'Please don't be too nice' to suspects
More News
Top Stories
President Trump names Gen. John Kelly as new chief of staff
Driver who livestreamed fatal crash kicked first responders
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Victims identified in horrific wrong-way crash in Ventura
1984 Los Angeles Olympics volunteers reunite 33 years later
Robbery suspect caught in Riverside may be connected to OC crime spree
Well-dressed thieves caught on camera in Laguna Beach
Scaramucci cancels appearance at Politicon in Pasadena
Show More
Boyle Heights bakery celebrates 65 years with 65-cent tamales
New videos show fiery plane crash on 405 Freeway
Boy Scout leader apologizes for Trump's rhetoric at jamboree
UC Irvine rescinds 500 admissions for upcoming fall quarter
Trump vows to 'destroy' MS-13, advocates rougher treatment by police
More News
Top Video
Video released amid search for South El Monte sexual predator
Robbery suspect caught in Riverside may be connected to OC crime spree
Well-dressed thieves caught on camera in Laguna Beach
1984 Los Angeles Olympics volunteers reunite 33 years later
More Video