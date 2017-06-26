NEWS

Man dies after being shot multiple times at Riverside gas station

Firefighter-paramedics attend to a shooting victim in Riverside on Sunday, June 25, 2017. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
Riverside, Calif. (KABC) --
A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday evening at a gas station in Riverside, authorities said.

Multiple callers reported the shooting about 9:19 p.m. in the 7400 block of Indiana Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the east side of the business, police said in a statement.

The man died of his injuries after being transported by ambulance to a hospital. He was not immediately identified.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

The incident was being investigated by Robbery-Homicide Unit detectives who were assisted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call police Detective Mike O'Boyle at (951) 353-7213 or Detective Dave Smith at (951) 353-7103.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsshootingdeadly shootinghomicidehomicide investigationriverside county sheriff's departmentRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manufacturer will end sales of paneling used in Grenfell Tower
What the CBO does and how it gets its numbers
CBO estimates 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health plan
Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect
Father of South Pasadena boy deemed flight risk before arrest for 'pre-planned' murder
More News
Top Stories
Father of South Pasadena boy deemed flight risk before arrest for 'pre-planned' murder
Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
5 arrested after Santa Ana soccer brawl
Castaic woman shoots suspect during burglary attempt
It's back: Nintendo releasing mini Super NES Classic Edition
Devastating citrus disease spreads to Orange County
Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in killing of Baby Doe
Show More
Suspect in custody after Pico Rivera deputy-involved shooting
Santa Clarita brush fire burns 870 acres
Philando Castile's mother reaches $3M settlement
Driver, kids survive after SUV crashes into motel pool
'Pharma Bro' defies advice to keep quiet before fraud trial
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos