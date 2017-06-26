Man dies after being shot multiple times at Riverside gas station

A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday evening at a gas station in Riverside, authorities said.Multiple callers reported the shooting about 9:19 p.m. in the 7400 block of Indiana Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds on the east side of the business, police said in a statement.The man died of his injuries after being transported by ambulance to a hospital. He was not immediately identified.The motive for the shooting was unknown.The incident was being investigated by Robbery-Homicide Unit detectives who were assisted by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the District Attorney's Office.Anyone with information about the matter is asked to call police Detective Mike O'Boyle at (951) 353-7213 or Detective Dave Smith at (951) 353-7103.