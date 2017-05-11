Rialto police and San Bernardin County sheriff's investigators are seen on a street in Rialto where a man was fatally shot on Thursday, April 11, 2017.

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the head early Thursday morning while he was sitting in his car at an apartment complex in Rialto, authorities said.About 4:50 a.m., two males approached the vehicle in the 300 block of Winchester Avenue and one of them opened fire multiple times before they fled the scene, the Rialto Police Department said in a statement.Officers responded to the location and found the man in the driver's seat of the car, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics were summoned to the scene, where the victim was subsequently pronounced dead.The man was later identified my family members as Jonathan Benitez.The crime was being investigated as an apparently botched robbery, authorities said. A section of Winchester remained closed Thursday afternoon as Rialto police detectives examined the vehicle and collected evidence.A nearby surveillance camera may have recorded video of the incident, according to police.Descriptions of the two suspects were not available.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Rialto police Detective Ralph Ballew at (909) 820-8055.