NEWS

Man stabbed to death at Metro Purple Line station in Koreatown

Authorities cordoned off the entrance to the Metro Purple Line station in Koreatown after a man was found stabbed to death on Sunday, March 5, 2017. (KABC)

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death at a Koreatown Metro station Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to reports of a fight at the Metro Purple Line station near Wilshire Boulevard and Normandie Avenue around 4:50 p.m.

When Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the platform.

The Metro station was shut down for the investigation. Buses would be making stops at the station to transport passengers to other stops.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video to find the suspect. One person was detained for questioning, authorities said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingman killedinvestigationmetroKoreatownLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect killed in Cabazon deputy-involved shooting
Sergeant saves woman from choking in Long Beach
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missiles into ocean
Damaged gravestones at Jewish cemetery not vandalized: NYPD
More News
Top Stories
Sergeant saves woman from choking in Long Beach
White House asks Congress to probe alleged Obama power abuse
Suspect killed in Cabazon deputy-involved shooting
Showers sprinkling over parts of Southern California
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missiles into ocean
Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles
1 killed, 3 hospitalized in violent Brea crash
Show More
Sikh man told to 'go back to your own country' before being shot
Fullerton PD cracks down on party bus drivers
Man in 20s killed in Panorama City shooting
New York man arrested, accused of trying to join ISIS
Bicyclists, pedestrians take over San Gabriel Valley streets
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos