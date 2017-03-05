An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death at a Koreatown Metro station Sunday afternoon.Authorities responded to reports of a fight at the Metro Purple Line station near Wilshire Boulevard and Normandie Avenue around 4:50 p.m.When Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the platform.The Metro station was shut down for the investigation. Buses would be making stops at the station to transport passengers to other stops.Authorities are reviewing surveillance video to find the suspect. One person was detained for questioning, authorities said.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.