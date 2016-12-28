NEWS

Man fatally stabbed in Bay Area Target after asking suspects to turn down their music, family says
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed inside a Target store in Hayward while he was shopping for his children on Christmas Eve. (KGO-TV)

By Matt Keller
HAYWARD, Calif. --
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed inside a Target store in the Bay Area on Christmas Eve.

The victim's family said he and his girlfriend were shopping for one last present with his two children in Hayward.

The family said they were told by a witness that an altercation inside the store took place between Tyrone Griffin, 36, and two men who were allegedly playing vulgar music loudly on their cellphones in the toy section of the store while Griffin was with his 4-year-old son. When Griffin confronted them about the music, a fight broke out and he was stabbed.

Griffin was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

"Basically Tyrone was a real good father. Every time you see him, if he wasn't at work, he was with his children," Griffin's mother, Yolanda Lindsey, said.

Two Hayward residents were arrested in connection to the stabbing. The men are in their 20's and were booked into the Hayward jail on suspicion of homicide.

Griffin leaves behind two children, ages 4 and 5.

Griffin's mother Lindsey said she is looking for help to pay for his funeral.

Click here if you'd like to make a donation to help the family.
