Man fatally stabbed in Hollywood; suspect search closes Hollywood Blvd

A search is on for two suspects after a man was stabbed to death in Hollywood on Monday. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A search is on for two suspects after a man was stabbed to death in Hollywood on Monday.

The attack took place along Hollywood Boulevard near the 101 Freeway on-ramp around 8 a.m., Los Angeles police said.

Responding officers found the victim, described as a man around 40 years old, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Officers and K-9 units were searching the area for two suspects. A description of the suspects was not immediately available. They were last seen fleeing eastbound on Hollywood Boulevard on foot.

Hollywood Boulevard between Bronson Avenue and the on-ramp east of the 101 Freeway was closed due to the investigation.

Investigators are looking into surveillance video from nearby businesses to track down those responsible. A motive behind the attack was not known.

If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to contact LAPD's West Bureau homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470.
